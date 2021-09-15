Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin jumps to $47,500 as cryptos rally for second day

By Agencies

NEW YORK: The cryptocurrency market remains bullish for the second straight day on Wednesday amid increasing global acceptance, with the market capitalisation gaining 3.2 per cent to reach $2.24 trillion as of 1240 hours GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, gained 2.5pc to reach $47,500. With this price increase, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached $893.8 billion.

Likewise, the ether (ETH) price went up by 2.61pc to reach $3,421. With this price increase, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $401 billion.

Similarly, XRP price gained 1.49pc to reach $1.09. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $109 billion after this increase.

Article continues after this advertisement

Following suit, Cardano (ADA) price gained 2.26pc to reach $2.44. Its market capitalisation has reached $78.8 billion after this increase.

On the other hand, Dogecoin (Doge) price went 1.51pc up to reach $0.242. With this price increase, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $31.7bn.

Meanwhile, DBS Group Holdings, the largest bank in Singapore and Southeast Asia, has said that its crypto business is growing very rapidly. The bank’s digital asset trading platform expects to double the number of members by year-end.

DBS’s senior executives said that the bank is seeing robust demand from corporate investors, accredited individuals, and investment firms that manage assets of wealthy families. The executives added that the bank expects the number of members trading on its cryptocurrency exchange platform to double by the end of December and grow by 20-30pc annually for the next three years.

The bank launched its crypto trading platform, DBS Digital Exchange, in December as a member-only bourse. It currently offers trading services between four fiat currencies (SGD, USD, HKD, and JPY), and four cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ether (ETH), and XRP, its website detailed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance
Next articleTarin chairs NPMC meeting
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business

NEW YORK: Adobe on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and...
Read more
Top Headlines

Apple unveils new iPhone

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple CEO Tim Cook strode through a slickly produced video Tuesday to launch a new iPhone, with few hints of the exceptional string...
Read more
World Business News

Global oil demand to rebound next month: IEA

PARIS: Global oil demand has dropped for three straight months as Covid cases have risen in Asia but it is expected to bounce back...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises for a second day as US supply concerns dominate

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second session on Monday as concerns over US output following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves $130 million cash support for PIAC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved US$130 million cash support for Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).   The Minister for Finance...

Tarin chairs NPMC meeting

Bitcoin jumps to $47,500 as cryptos rally for second day

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic alliance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.