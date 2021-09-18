Sign inSubscribe
Tiktok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

Short video sharing platform TikTok has launched a localised Urdu version of its Safety Center in Pakistan.

According to local media details, the Safety Center is a one-stop online source which provides access to TikTok’s safety policies, tools and resources to equip users with product education and protection measures while using the platform.

The Safety Center offers parents and guardians a look into the safety ecosystem through new videos on how the app approaches safety, community guidelines, and resources available to them.

The team of moderators promptly responds to content and comments aimed at bullying users. The subsection on suicide and self-harm contains information about TikTok’s work to prevent the dissemination of content that promotes actions aimed at calling for suicide or self-harm.

Monitoring Report

