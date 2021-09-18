Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Textile, clothing exports post 29pc increase in 2MFY22

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports have posted a growth of 28.67 per cent to $2.93 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year (2MFY22) as compared to $2.28bn of the corresponding period last fiscal (2MFY21),

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), ready-made garments exports jumped by 22.57pc in value and in quantity by 21.63pc during July-Aug FY22, while those of knitwear edged up 34.12pc in value and 14.22pc in quantity, bed wear posted positive growth of 24.50pc in value and it drifted in quantity by 23.06pc.

Towel exports were up by 20.67pc in value and 14.59pc in quantity, whereas those of cotton cloth rose by 24.74pc in value and dipped by 76.51pc in quantity.

Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports surged by 67.97pc, while yarn other than cotton by 123pc. The export of made-up articles — excluding towels — rose by 21.26pc, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin dipped by a massive 37.19pc during the months under review. The export of raw cotton declined by 100pc during the months under review.

Article continues after this advertisement

The import of textile machinery increased by 160.5pc in July-Aug FY22 — a sign that expansion or modernisation projects were taken up by the textile industry during the months.

To bridge the shortfall in the domestic sector, the industry imported 102,408 tonnes of raw cotton in July-Aug FY22 against 74,799 tonnes last year, an increase of 36.91pc.

Similarly, the import of synthetic fibre posted growth of 17.27pc as industry imported 91,118 tonnes this year as against 77,701 tonnes. The import of synthetic and artificial silk yarn stood at 78,059 tonnes this year as against 52,406 tonnes last year, a rise of 48.95pc. The import of worn clothing recorded a growth of 282pc to 186,299 tonnes this year as against 48,644 tonnes last year.

The overall country’s exports posted a growth of over 27.98pc year-on-year to $4.587bn in July-Aug FY22 compared to $3.584bn in the corresponding period last year.

As per a report by dawn, the easing of lockdown in North American and European countries, which are top markets for Pakistani textile goods, will help boost exports further.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTiktok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan
Next articleCAD swells to $1.5bn in August
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CAD swells to $1.5bn in August

Pakistan's current account deficit (CAD) has increased by a massive 81 per cent in August to $1,476 million compared to July during this fiscal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tiktok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

Short video sharing platform TikTok has launched a localised Urdu version of its Safety Center in Pakistan. According to local media details, the Safety Center...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA to operate flights to UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flight to the United Kingdom (UK) after Pakistan came off UK’s red list. The national carrier decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese Ambassador Nong exchanged views with Asad Umar on CPEC

Ambassador Nong Rong exchanged views on  China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on September 17, where...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PIA to operate flights to UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume flight to the United Kingdom (UK) after Pakistan came off UK’s red list. The national carrier decided...

Critics warn of Apple, Google ‘chokepoint’ repression

Shanghai encourages ‘duty-free economy’ as part of consumer push

US probes possible insider trading at Binance: Bloomberg News

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.