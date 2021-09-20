$195m earned from IT services’ export during July’21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD 195.990 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows a growth of 20.22 per cent as compared with $163.020m earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.04 per cent as it surged from $122.280m last year to $150.450m during July 2021.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 434.15 per cent, from $0.41m to $0.219m while the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 39.27 per cent, from $38.651m to $53.830m.

Article continues after this advertisement

The export of repair and maintenance services enhanced by 211.54 per cent from $0.52m to $0.162m whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 4.31pc, from $33.561m to $35.009m.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 22.52 per cent from $49.975m to $61.230m.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 8.82pc by going down from $0.340m to $0.310m.

Among the information services, the exports of information related services increased by 26.67pc, from $0.165m to $0.209m whereas the exports of other information services dipped by 42.29pc, from $0.175m to $0.101m.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.96pc as these went up from $40.400m to $45.230m, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 11.80pc during the month as its exports increased from $10.692m to $11.954m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 12.01pc, from $29.708m to $33.276m during last year, the PBS data revealed.