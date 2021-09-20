Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

$195m earned from IT services’ export during July’21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned USD 195.990 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows a growth of 20.22 per cent as compared with $163.020m earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.04 per cent as it surged from $122.280m last year to $150.450m during July 2021.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 434.15 per cent, from $0.41m to $0.219m while the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 39.27 per cent, from $38.651m to $53.830m.

Article continues after this advertisement

The export of repair and maintenance services enhanced by 211.54 per cent from $0.52m to $0.162m whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 4.31pc, from $33.561m to $35.009m.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 22.52 per cent from $49.975m to $61.230m.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 8.82pc by going down from $0.340m to $0.310m.

Among the information services, the exports of information related services increased by 26.67pc, from $0.165m to $0.209m whereas the exports of other information services dipped by 42.29pc, from $0.175m to $0.101m.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.96pc as these went up from $40.400m to $45.230m, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 11.80pc during the month as its exports increased from $10.692m to $11.954m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 12.01pc, from $29.708m to $33.276m during last year, the PBS data revealed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens
Next articleFIA moves to take action against ‘mafia’ in food ministry, attached dept
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Local tea production to be increased to cut down imports

While addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Tea Association on Saturday, Senator Talha Mahmood, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance Division proposes names for post of NBP board director 

ISLAMABAD: Excluding the additional secretary's name from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) board, the Finance Division on Monday asked the federal cabinet to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exploitation of country’s potential in minerals govt’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while directing the authorities concerned for early finalisation of the Mineral Development Program, said it was among...
Read more
HEADLINES

10.54pc sales tax charged on petroleum products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification that 10.54 per cent sales tax will be charged on petrol. Moreover, 11.64pc sales tax...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

No sugar smuggling to Afghanistan: USC

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) denied all claims of sugar being smuggled to Afghanistan. USC rejects the claims on the basis that the reports suggest around...

UK’s meat industry issues another warning

PFC’s e-commerce units to explore new furniture markets

FIA moves to take action against ‘mafia’ in food ministry, attached dept

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.