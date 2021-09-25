Govt yet to issue order for trade with Afghanistan in rupees

In this regard, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, newly elected vice-president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Saturday said business communities on both sides of the border are suffering since due to the government’s failure to implement its announcements regarding Pak-Afghan trade, stressing that effective measures must be taken to boost trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala, said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has already dropped by 50 per cent as trade in Afghan currency is impossible at the moment because of the neighbouring country’s current security and financial condition while trade in US dollar in not suitable for traders due to the current economic situation of Pakistan.