PM to launch uplift work of 80km Jhaljao-Bela Road Wednesday

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the rehabilitation and upgradation of Jhaljao-Bela Road Wednesday to provide connectivity between Awaran and Bela areas of Balochistan.

The project is under administrative control of Balochistan Government and the National Highway Authority would execute it.

According to the project brief, the rehabilitation and upgradation of 80-kilometer road would cost around Rs9.56 billion which would take another three years to complete.

The road would have two lanes including 182 culverts which would cater to around 2,645 vehicles per day.

The project would create more than 2, 756 direct and indirect jobs and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow resulting in reduction in vehicle operating cost.

It would also help boost economic activities and overall uplift of adjoining areas besides ensuring better farm to market access.

APP

