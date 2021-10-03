Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Ban on export of onions opposed

PFVA criticises govt for being ignorant about tomato 'export'

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has opposed the proposed ban on export of onion besides expressing surprise at the government’s intention to ban the ‘export’ of tomatoes.

“Astonishing to note that the government is considering banning the export of tomatoes. It seems that the concerned Ministry has been misinformed as tomato is not exported from Pakistan because of two reasons,” the association said, adding that the quality and other specifications of Pakistani tomato do not conform to the demand of the international market and on the other hand, the country barely manages to produce enough tomatoes to take care of its domestic consumption while it has often resorted to import in the past to meet local demand. 

To recall, the direction was given by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin during a recent meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), after a brief from the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R). 

It may be even worth mentioning here that due to insufficient production of tomato, value-added units for manufacturing tomato paste cannot attain the target of exporting this value-added product.

Article continues after this advertisement

The association also criticised banning the export of onions. It said that there was relatively a big gap in harvesting of onion in Sindh and Balochistan last year due to unfavorable climatic conditions leading to an imbalance in demand and supply phenomena, thus resulting in shortage and sharp escalation in price affecting people.

Unfortunately, growers of Sindh, desperate with the situation of a longer gap have started harvesting prematurely to take advantage of high price and exports during this time. The export of poor quality onions may create a bad impression about the country’s product in international markets tarnishing the country’s image, the statement explained.

“The association, keeping these facts in view, took timely initiatives and suspended export of onion for 15 days. This decision paid anticipated dividends leading to reduction in price and improvement in quality,” it added.

According to the horticulture exporters, the harvesting gap in Sindh and Balochistan is quite narrow this year and the country has a strong healthy bumper crop and thus the supply is expected to far exceed demand leading to stabilisation in prices in the local markets and ensuring good quality be available for export.

In Sindh, harvesting of onion started a few days ago and full swing of production is expected in the next 15 days.

“We strongly anticipate that keeping these facts in view, the likely ban on onion export would be reconsidered in the supreme interest of the country as well as growers. If this logical suggestion is not given a serious thought, this would create an alarming situation for the growers as well for the country. The growers unable to get reasonable price of crop would get demotivated and either will not grow onion next year or may switch over to some other crops which would lead to shortage of Onion and the country having no other option would import onion by spending valuable foreign exchange to meet requirement of common men,” it said.

Furthermore, in a letter sent by PFVA to Advisor to Prime Minister on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the PFVA said despite being an important stakeholder it was not involved in the initial stage to get its input on the matter. PFVA is kept away from the “consultative process” on such an important decision-making process by the federal government. The input from PFVA can always assist in making realistic decisions on such national issues and the growers, as well as, exporters can be kept motivated and in high esteem for attainment of exports target of the country, the letter said.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme tomorrow
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), designed to transform the lives of the marginalized segments of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Talks to revive $6bn IMF package begin tomorrow

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to resume talks for the revival of a $6 billion derailed programme next week, in which both...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB to provide $2bn to Pakistan under 3-year strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $2 billion to Pakistan under the 3-year Country Partnership Strategy. As per details, ADB Country Director Yong...
Read more
HEADLINES

Increase in CNG prices notified

LAHORE: The prices of all CNGs in Punjab and Sindh running on imported RLNG will be charged at higher prices effective immediately, the All...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ADB-Pakistan
HEADLINES

ADB to provide $2bn to Pakistan under 3-year strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $2 billion to Pakistan under the 3-year Country Partnership Strategy. As per details, ADB Country Director Yong...

Increase in CNG prices notified

‘Govt to sell non-functional PSM in early 2022’

Inflation surges to 9pc in September

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.