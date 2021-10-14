Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Non-traditional exports to traditional markets surge by 60pc: ministry

By Monitoring Report

The export of non-traditional products to traditional markets posted a growth of 60 per cent, suggesting a greater degree of product diversification over the past five years, a report based on data by the Ministry of Commerce stated on Thursday.

Traditional markets are European countries, US and Afghanistan while non-traditional markets are African countries and Central Asian states. Pakistan’s traditional products are cotton-based textile products and rice while non-traditional products are engineering goods, tractors, and certain fruits.

The commerce ministry carried out a comparison of three years (2015-2018) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government with the current year (2020-21) of the PTI government.

The data was shared during a meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood here on Wednesday.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to an official announcement, the analysis shows that the export of traditional products increased by 7pc with a net increase of $1.028 billion. In the same traditional markets, the export of non-traditional products increased by 60pc, a net increase of $2.022bn in value.

A similar change was observed in terms of geographical diversification. The export of traditional products to non-traditional markets decreased by 1pc or $33 million. In contrast, the export of non-traditional products to non-traditional markets increased by 77pc or $713m.

The meeting was informed that diversification of exports is an important pillar of Pakistan’s export strategy and the commerce ministry has launched a number of initiatives aimed at product and market diversification of exports, including Look Africa Policy, Reconnect Silk Route Policy for Central Asian Republics and Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies.

The meeting was told that the ministry is focusing both on diversification within the traditional product sectors like technical textiles and other specialised product sectors where currently there is little or no export but there exists immense export potential. In addition, the ministry is also focusing on diversification into non-traditional product sectors.

The adviser said that product export diversification had to be coupled with geographical diversification to new markets like Africa and South America. He said the policy had just begun to show results but there was still a long way to go.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNPMC takes notice of rising prices of wheat in Sindh, KP and Balochistan
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NPMC takes notice of rising prices of wheat in Sindh, KP and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting on Wednesday directed the provincial governments of Sindh, KP and Balochistan to release wheat at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB raises 2019–2030 climate finance ambition to $100bn

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced that it was elevating its ambition to deliver climate financing to its developing member countries...
Read more
HEADLINES

SHC decides to freeze Hascol’s assets

ISLAMABAD: Following the judgments of the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Court of England, and the Wales Commercial Court (QBD), the Sindh...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues setting lows against dollar, plunges to 171.13

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plummeted to a fresh all-time low of 171.13 against the US dollar on Wednesday, breaching a day earlier low of 171.04,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee continues setting lows against dollar, plunges to 171.13

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plummeted to a fresh all-time low of 171.13 against the US dollar on Wednesday, breaching a day earlier low of 171.04,...

Next CCoE meeting likely to take decision over incentives for oil refineries

Bitcoin falls to $54,614 as cryptos turn bearish

No further extension in tax filing date: FBR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.