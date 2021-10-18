Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Shaukat Tarin notified as advisor to PM on finance, revenue

Move follows end of Tarin's constitutional tenure as federal minister on Oct 15

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The federal government Monday appointed Shaukat Tarin as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue after his six-month constitutional tenure as the country’s finance minister expired on October 15.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard stated: “The president, on the advice of the prime minister, has been pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, with the status of federal minister.”

It may be recalled that Tarin had been appointed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

As the finance minister’s six-month term ends, as per law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees. However, he will get the finance ministry portfolio back after being elected as a senator.

Article continues after this advertisement

Last year, the IHC had ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government committees.

A report by Dawn has claimed that the government would announce its plan for election of Tarin from Punjab against Senator Ishaq Dar’s seat, which has remained vacant in the absence of the PML-N’s former finance minister, who has not taken oath because of his self-exile in the UK.

In case Tarin is not elected on Dar’s seat due to a stay order by the court, the government has already made preparations to get a Senate seat vacated from KP for his election because of some uncertainties. The senator vacating the seat from KP would be compensated through some other political adjustment.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 163
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Corporate sector requests deadline extension for switching to digital payments

ISLAMABAD: As the grace period for switching over to digital payments under the amended tax laws is going to expire by November 1, 2021,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR suffers Rs4bn loss due to loophole in tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suffered a loss of Rs4 billion owing to ineligible taxpayers who availed the Voluntary Tax Compliance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Autonomous bodies urged to open joint accounts in state-owned banks

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all autonomous bodies in the province to close their bank accounts, urging them to open joint...
Read more
HEADLINES

Talks with IMF moving forward positively, says Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

The fall of a Chinese real estate giant could have far...

This will lead to a fall in economic activities, which only hurts demand for scrap metal and copper

A guide to retirement benefits and how they work in Pakistan

The rishta aunty business playbook

Summit Bank’s annual results – three years later

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.