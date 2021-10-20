Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

AGP takes notice of 100-acre land allotment to KIA Lucky Motors

Audit suspects nepotism in one of the largest industrial areas in Karachi which resulted in a loss of Rs813m

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has directed the National Industrial Parks (NIP) to submit a comprehensive inquiry report regarding the allotment of 100 acres of land given at an old price to M/s KIA Lucky Motors at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP).

According to details, the AGP, in its audit report for 2020-21, stated that Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) being the holding company would review the already conducted inquiry into this matter and submit a comprehensive report within two months.

The auditor is of the view that undue favour was extended to KIA Lucky Motors, which did not paid Rs18 million per acre instead of the new price of Rs26 million per acre, resulting in a loss of Rs813 million. 

During the National Industrial Parks Development & Management Company (NIPD & MC) audit for the year 2018-19, it was observed that NIP’s Board of Directors (BoD) expressed serious concern over the findings of an initial inquiry report against ex-NIP CEO Mudassar lqbal for the allotment 100 acres of land of BQIP to KIA Lucky Motors on the recommendation of the Allotment & Procurement Committee which was contrary to directives of the NIP BoD.

Article continues after this advertisement

Mudassar lqbal had assured KIA Lucky Motors that they will not be charged more than the old price.

The document states that the audit reported this matter to the management whereas the irregularity was also discussed in the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) in January this year; however, the management did not provide any record despite the fact that it was agreed on during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that only the Board is authorised to accord approval to plot allotments.

It was further observed that as per NIP’s letter dated January 23, 2017, the said plot was allotted to KIA Lucky Motors one the condition that the company would deposit Rs630 million in line with the pre-defined payment plan by Feb 4, 2017. However, the first installment received was of Rs50 million only, leaving a balance of Rs580 million whereas the company stated that the remaining amount would be paid by February 19. The remaining amount was finally received on June 29, after a delay of five months.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCement export to Afghanistan reduces to zero
Next articlePakistan to enhance automobile production to 1m units: Ambassador Haque
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to enhance automobile production to 1m units: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING: Pakistan is planning to enhance its annual production of automobiles from the existing 250,000 units to about six to eight million units during...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement export to Afghanistan reduces to zero

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have come to a stand still after the takeover by Taliban with all orders being cancelled due to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...
Read more
HEADLINES

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division would carry out six new projects during the current fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

CAD narrows to $1.1bn in September

FDI soars to 11-month high in September

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.