Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cement export to Afghanistan reduces to zero

Afghans unable to make payments as banks remain closed, refuse to pay account holders

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have come to a stand still after the takeover by Taliban with all orders being cancelled due to the closure of the neighbouring country’s construction sector.
Traders said that cement makes up to 40 per cent of Pakistan’s total export to Afghanistan but now, because of strict border management and other hurdles, imports have reduced to zero, which is causing heavy losses not only to traders but also the national exchequer.
Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce (PAJCC) Board of Directors (BoD) member, Shahid Hussain, said that construction materials, especially cement, make a large portion of Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan.
Hussain added that Pakistan’s exports have fallen from 70pc to 20pc since on August 15 due to closure of banks in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. However, in the past week, he said, cement exports reduced to zero as Afghans are now completely unable to make payments.
According to Hussain, traders had requested the government to ease restriction on the Pak-Afghan trade which has been severely affected due to the current FATF sanctions due to which cash counters have been closed.
He further said that earlier traders used to deposit US dollars at cash counters and in return they used to get Form (E) and Form (I) from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which is now closed, forcing traders to work on booked orders.
According to sources, Afghan banks are only providing money to the public for running their daily expenditures.
Steel business owner Zarak Khan said that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were already low due to the availability of cheap steel from central Asian countries for the last ten years.
He lamented that no attention was paid to boost exports in the past few years either. “If attention was paid to Pak-Afghan trade and hurdles were removed, it would have benefited the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”
He further said that the banks’ reluctance to provide letters of credit (LCs) for exports to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and the refusal of insurance companies to insure goods being transported to Afghanistan is also affecting trade.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelecard restructures TFC debt with creditors as company prepares for IPO of Supernet
Next articleAGP takes notice of 100-acre land allotment to KIA Lucky Motors
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan to enhance automobile production to 1m units: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING: Pakistan is planning to enhance its annual production of automobiles from the existing 250,000 units to about six to eight million units during...
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP takes notice of 100-acre land allotment to KIA Lucky Motors

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has directed the National Industrial Parks (NIP) to submit a comprehensive inquiry report regarding the allotment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...
Read more
HEADLINES

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division would carry out six new projects during the current fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in November: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Vietnam's Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong on Wednesday said that talks on further progress on the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between...

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

CAD narrows to $1.1bn in September

FDI soars to 11-month high in September

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.