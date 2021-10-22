Customs foil bid to smuggle imported phones, drone cameras

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of imported phones and drone cameras.

Sources said that Pakistan Customs confiscated more than 350 imported luxury phones as well as drone cameras worth Rs90 million from Islamabad airport.

Two passengers namely Nabeel Ahmad and Shahzad made an attempt to smuggle the huge quantity of imported iPhones, including the new Pro Max and 5 drone DJJ cameras on Thursday night from a flight no ER702, which was coming from Dubai to Islamabad.

However, Customs officials deputed at the airport foiled the bid and confiscated the goods.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that officials registered a case against the two passengers and further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to note that the incumbent government has imposed taxes on the import of phones to promote the local industry.