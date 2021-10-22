PSX revises market timings

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced revised timings of the market, which will take effect from the date of ‘Go Live’ of the new trading system, planned for Monday, October 25.

According to the PSX notice sent to all market participants on Friday, key changes to the Designated Time Schedule (DTS) include an extension of 30 minutes for continuous trading session, reduction of post-close session to 10 minutes, and a reduction of the break period to one minute.

The stock market timings would be from 09:30am to 04:00pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, the market will open in two sessions, from 09:15 am to 12:00 pm and the second session from 02:30 pm till 05:00 pm.

The office timings of PSX would be from 09:00 am to 05:15 pm from Monday to Friday.