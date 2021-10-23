Energy minister says Rs111bn investment in power transmission system on the cards

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday announced that a “massive investment” worth Rs111 billion in the power transmission system will be made during the next three years.

“A massive investment of Rs111 [billion] will be made during next three years into the power transmission system via NTDC,” Azhar wrote on Twitter.

A massive investment of Rs 111 Bn will be made during next 3 years into the power transmission system via NTDC. This will increase the capability of national grid system to transmit 28,750 MW & 31,500 MW in summer of 2023 & 2024 resp.

In 2018, we started off with just 20,811 MW. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 22, 2021

The minister added that this investment will “increase the capability of the national grid system to transmit 28,750 MW [and] 31,500 MW in the summer of 2023 [and 2024].”

Recalling the time when the PTI government came into power, Azhar said that in 2018, “we started off with just 20,811 MW.”