HEADLINES

Energy minister says Rs111bn investment in power transmission system on the cards

By Monitoring Report
Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday announced that a “massive investment” worth Rs111 billion in the power transmission system will be made during the next three years.

“A massive investment of Rs111 [billion] will be made during next three years into the power transmission system via NTDC,” Azhar wrote on Twitter.

The minister added that this investment will “increase the capability of the national grid system to transmit 28,750 MW [and] 31,500 MW in the summer of 2023 [and 2024].”

Recalling the time when the PTI government came into power, Azhar said that in 2018, “we started off with just 20,811 MW.”

 

Monitoring Report

