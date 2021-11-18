Gold imports jump 138pc during 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The import of gold into the country increased by 37.99 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

As per details, gold imports during the (July-October) period were recorded at $5.626 million as compared to the imports of 2.364 million during July-October FY21, according to the data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 93 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 39 kilograms last year, showing a positive growth of 138.5pc.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year (YoY) basis, the gold imports witnessed an increase of 1.07pc to $1.322 million during the month of October 2021 as compared to the imports of $1.308 million the same month of last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, gold imports during August 2021 increased by 0.76pc as compared to the imports of $1.312 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports surged by 24.94pc to $9.462 billion during 4MFY22 compared to the exports of $7.573 billion the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, the imports into the country surged by 65.4pc by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.