Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM orders shifting industrial units out of cities, promotion of EVs

Premier hints at incentivising industries for shifting units out of city and using modern technology for environmental safety

By Staff Report
Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the federal and provincial governments to shift industrial units away from cities and promoting the electric vehicles (EVs)

“Major industrial units like brick kilns and steel furnaces should be relocated outside the cities with effective restrictions.”

Chairing a meeting held here on Friday to discuss the issues relating pollution in the country, Premier Imran Khan also called for incentivizing the use of quality fuel and gradual replacement of vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs).

He mentioned how developed countries had shifted to modern technology including conversion of public transport to electric vehicles (EV).

Article continues after this advertisement

The prime minister directed that the new buses for all metros in the country should be electric vehicles.

“Pollution was a silent killer but environmental protection had never been a priority of the past governments. Now there is no more room for negligence,” he remarked.

PM Imran Khan underlined the importance of saving our big cities from pollution as it has a huge social and economic costs.

“We must incentivize the industry for shifting their units out of the city and the use of modern technology for environment safety,” he added.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy at the earliest.

He directed the federal government and provincial governments of Punjab and KP to immediately work on a short, medium and long term comprehensive plan for forward-looking policies with the timelines for implementation.

Earlier, the PM was briefed that vehicles, industrial units, burning of waste material and burning of crops were the major sources of air pollution.

Stressing the need of dialogue with regional countries to protect the environment through collective efforts, he said, “We should also take all steps to increase the green cover of our cities through Miyawaki forest technique.”

PM Imran Khan also highlighted the importance of a massive public awareness campaign to bring behavioral change in people for environmental protection.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior officers concerned. Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFTO violates its mandate by seeking license for oil firm
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FTO violates its mandate by seeking license for oil firm

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has apparently lost its mandate by asking Secretary Petroleum for the issuance of a license to a private...
Read more
HEADLINES

No need to panic as trade deficit will shrink, Tarin reassures citizens

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin has claimed that the trade deficit will shrink and the national economy will further strengthen...
Read more
HEADLINES

OCAC requests DG Oil to resolve furnace oil overload issue at refineries

ISLAMABAD: Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are allegedly under-maintaining stocks of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) and Low Sulphur Furnace Oil (LSFO), with reportedly all...
Read more
HEADLINES

Audit finds massive irregularities in PSQCA finance dept

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an attached department of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under criticism for corruption...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Audit finds massive irregularities in PSQCA finance dept

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an attached department of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under criticism for corruption...

PSX closes flat in volatile session

FTO orders special audit of steel sector cases

Global food prices are at their highest in a decade: UN

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.