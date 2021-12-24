Khusro directs 30pc increase in urea supplies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday asked the fertiliser industry to increase urea supplies by 30 per cent countrywide to ease down the market.

The minister for Industries and Production was presiding over the weekly fertiliser review meeting. The meeting was attended by the Adviser of the Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood,, provincial departments, senior officials of the Petroleum Division and officials of the fertiliser industry.

The meeting reviewed the supply-chain situation and production trajectory of fertilisers plants. After extensive deliberations, Bakhtyar stated that plants of Fatima Fertilizer based in Sindh and Agri Tech units would be operated in full capacity till January to February 2022.

He directed the Petroleum Division to assure gas supplies to urea plants according to revised gas supply priority orders.

Further, the minister commended the efforts of the industry to ensure the adequate urea supplies across the country as up to 20,000 metric tonne (MT) production of urea on a daily basis has been reported on an average.

He noted that the government’s pro-agricultural policies had not only scaled up domestic urea production but also resulted in lower prices as compared to global prices, adding that this would reflect in increased crop production and farmer’s income.

Moreover, provincial departments briefed the meeting about punitive measures undertaken against hoarders and profiteers, which has resulted in price reduction close to the notified price of 1,768 per bag.

The meeting issued guidelines for the industry to devise modalities for the smooth supply of urea in order to address any supply anomalies as well as expediting media campaigns for awareness of farmers to not engage in panic buying and register complaints of overcharging and hoarding in their locality.

It was reiterated that the government and industry will continue to maintain constant vigilance over the situation to avoid any market disturbance.