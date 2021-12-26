Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin reiterates resolve to IMF conditions before sixth review

Cabinet Committee on Legislative cases plans to review SBP Amendment Bill, 2021

By Monitoring Report

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin reiterated Pakistan’s plan to fulfill the conditions imposed by the IMF as prior action before the sixth review on January 12.

While speaking with Dawn, he said a tax exemption of Rs350 billion will be withdrawn through the mini-budget.

The report by Dawn quoted Tarin saying that that all fiscal, monetary and reform measures agreed with the IMF as prior actions had been completed. All arrangements were in place to ensure that the entire package — including the supplementary finance and SBP bills — is approved by the Cabinet during its meeting on Tuesday.

“We will take it to the parliament the same day in the afternoon,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the week, the finance ministry had said that the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board would take place on January 12.

Moreover, Shaukat Tarin is set to take oath as federal finance minister on Monday.

Tarin confirmed the news while speaking with Profit. “I will take oath as minister of finance on Monday as I have already taken the oath of senatorship,” he said.

Tarin was sworn in as a senator on Friday after he was elected on a vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) earlier in the week. The oath was administered by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Officials working on senior positions in the National Assembly told Profit that the government can approve any bill through the parliament within three days if there is some sort of urgency whereas the incumbent regime is bound to pass a bill within ninety days in normal situations.

However, it is the parliamentarians’ prerogative to discuss bills that the federal government tabled after vetting them from the law ministry.

Reportedly, the law ministry has vetted the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021; however, the Cabinet Committee on Legislative cases (CCLC), under the chair of the law minister, will review the SBP Amendment Bill, 2021, draft despite the fact that the government has reportedly completed its discussion with the lending organisation on this subject.

It is pertinent to note that the government must pass the bills through parliament if it wants to meet the IMF’s conditions for getting the stalled $1 billion loan tranche.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoC tasked to formalise barter trade with Afghanistan
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoC tasked to formalise barter trade with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has been tasked to formally implement the proposal of barter trade with Kabul as Pakistan aims to improve...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sufficient FO stock available to meet country’s winter energy needs: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday clarified some ‘misconceptions’ about the availability and consumption of furnace oil (FO), saying it was ‘well...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the federal government cannot reduce gas prices for consumers beyond a certain limit. Addressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has sidelined the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) by tasking the Engineering Development Board (EDB)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time:...

LONDON: The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than...

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan govt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.