Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Airlift may have hit a billion, but is it for real?

There is less than meets the eye in Airlift’s evolution from mass transit startup to a quick commerce unicorn.

By Taimoor Hassan

There is a new unicorn in town, and its name is Airlift. Profit has confirmed that the erstwhile mass transit startup will soon be announcing the $1 billion valuation. This announcement will come with another announcement that the startup has managed to raise another successful round – $350 million (approximately Rs 63 billion) this time. Add the previous $85 million they raised and their funding alone accounts for more than half of what has been raised in total by Pakistan’s startups this year.  

As they sit poised to become Pakistan’s first unicorn tech startup that derives the bulk of its value from Pakistan operations, it is worth looking at how Airlift got here. In the past three years, Airlift has been conceived, been launched, raised money, been brought to its knees by Covid-19, been reimagined during the pandemic, has raised a record breaking $85 million in series B funding, and is now on the brink of announcing a billion dollar valuation and a second record breaking series of funding.  

This journey has been celebrated, questioned and scrutinized. Back when they raised their initial $85 million in funding and declared a valuation of $275 million, the market was rife with rumours that there was something amiss here. Industry sources were suspicious, and soon enough rumours were abound. The scrutiny could easily have been the result of competitors being alarmed at Airlift’s significant gains which could be detrimental to their own business. 

At the core Airlift is very much a story of success. That is because they have played the startup game well and have consistently managed to stay relevant and keep the money rolling in. There are, however, certain aspects of the startup playing field in Pakistan (and elsewhere) that mean there is often less to this success than meets the eye.  

Beginning with their great pivot from mass-transit to grocery delivery, and going all the way down to their record valuations, this is the brief yet very telling history of Airlift. Our main characters are Usman Gul, the dedicated CEO of Airlift and Aatif Awan – the venture capitalist who took a huge gamble and now wants to see it pay off. This is the story of Airlift and all it stands for. 

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

The year that was: The highs and lows of the stock market

Continued waves of Covid-19 marred what was supposed to be a strong recovery year
Read more
FEATURED

Pakistanis do not hold $20 billion in crypto. Here’s why

The misconception came from a confusion between assets held and volume traded
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.