Rupee continues to tumble against US dollar

Local currency has lost nearly Rs26 against greenback compared with high of Rs152.27 recorded on May 14

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee set another low of 178.17 against the US dollar on Monday, the 12th lowest level set in December.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar opened at Rs178.13 in the interbank market and closed at Rs178.17. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 178.30/179.30 per dollar.

Overall, the rupee has shed Rs2.45 against the US dollar during the current month. The rupee has depreciated by Rs20.75 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) and Rs18.02 in the current year 2021 (CY21).

The rupee has maintained the downtrend for the past seven months. It has lost 17 per cent or Rs25.9 compared to the 22-month high of Rs152.27 recorded on May 14.

Earlier during this month, the rupee set 11 lowest ever levels against the US dollar. The dollar hit then highest ever levels of Rs178.15 on December 22, Rs178.05 on December 21, Rs178.04 on December 17, Rs177.98 on December 15, Rs177.89 on December 13, Rs177.71 on December 10, Rs177.61 on December 9, Rs177.43 on December 8, Rs176.79 on December 7, Rs176.77 on December 3, and Rs176.42 on December 02.

News Desk

