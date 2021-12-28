SNGPL decides to restore gas supply to captive power sector

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in a bid to facilitate export-oriented industries, has announced that it will restore gas supply to the captive power sector from Wednesday morning.

In this regard, SNGPL Media Affairs Department on Tuesday announced the decision stating: “The government, Sui Northern Gas and industrial sector have taken the aforementioned decision unanimously to keep the textile industry running”.

According to SNGPL, gas will be supplied according to the specified gas quota; however, the restoration will be subject to withdrawal of stay orders by industries regarding the tariff.

According to documents, a meeting of the load management committee held on December 28 to review system status agreed that gas supply to textile captive power units will be restored.

According to sources, another meeting held a day earlier on December 27 under the chair Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood and attended by secretary Petroleum had agreed that a volume of 75 MMCFD, 38 per cent of the average consumption of textile captive power units for the period from September to November 2021, will be supplied to the sector.

Sources said it was also agreed that gas supply to textile captive power units will be restored after obtaining an undertaking on a format agreed between the government and the textile industry, under which the captive power sector will assure the withdrawal of court cases that were made against the suspension.

Meanwhile, gas supply to the general industry will be suspended for one day a week in a rotational manner on a region wise basis while supply to the power sector will be increased from 190 MMCFD to 325MMCFD from December 29 to January 3, 2022 whereas 100 MMCFD may be added in the pack daily for this period.

“The load management committee meeting has made it clear that vigilance will be carried out and strict action will be taken against consumers involved in the violation of curtailment,” said sources.

Earlier on December 15, the SNGPL had decided to suspend gas supply to the captive power sector on instructions by the Ministry of Energy in a bid to continue uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers as domestic demand for gas had increased manifold following the arrival of winter.

“The decision has been made in accordance with the approved load management programme,” a statement by the company had read.

The SNGPL had also requested domestic consumers to use gas only when required and turn to electric heaters and geysers instead of gas-run devices. It also urged consumers to avoid using compressors to pull in gas as it deprives other users of their rights.