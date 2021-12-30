KP govt departments’ electricity arrears rise to Rs1.90 bn

PESHAWAR: Several Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government departments including Health, Police, District Administration, Judiciary and others owe a combined total of Rs1.9 billion to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

According to PESCO’s documents, Public Health Engineering department owes Rs402 million in arrears while the Police, Irrigation, Judiciary, Health and Communications and Construction department owe Rs167, Rs83 million, Rs60 million, Rs33 million and Rs29 million respectively.

Similarly, the Prison department has not paid bills amounting to Rs26 million, while Administrative, Higher Education, Forest and Wildlife, Auqaf, District Government and Local Government departments owe Rs15 million, Rs1 million, Rs14 million, Rs9 million, Rs557 and Rs45 million respectively to PESCO.

The PESCO administration has informed the provincial government that it will cut off the power connections of non-paying institutions, in case of further delays in bill payment.

According to sources, the government has taken stern notice of PESCO’s complaint and has directed all departments to pay the arrears immediately.

Similarly, the government has clarified that if any institution fails to pay its bill on time, the penalty imposed will be collected from the concerned head of the department.