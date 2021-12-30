Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt departments’ electricity arrears rise to Rs1.90 bn

By Aziz Buneri
Power sector

PESHAWAR: Several Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government departments including Health, Police, District Administration, Judiciary and others owe a combined total of Rs1.9 billion to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

According to PESCO’s documents, Public Health Engineering department owes Rs402 million in arrears while the Police, Irrigation, Judiciary, Health and Communications and Construction department owe Rs167, Rs83 million, Rs60 million, Rs33 million and Rs29 million respectively.

Similarly, the Prison department has not paid bills amounting to Rs26 million, while Administrative, Higher Education, Forest and Wildlife, Auqaf, District Government and Local Government departments owe Rs15 million, Rs1 million, Rs14 million, Rs9 million, Rs557 and Rs45 million respectively to PESCO.

The PESCO administration has informed the provincial government that it will cut off the power connections of non-paying institutions, in case of further delays in bill payment.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to sources, the government has taken stern notice of PESCO’s complaint and has directed all departments to pay the arrears immediately.

Similarly, the government has clarified that if any institution fails to pay its bill on time, the penalty imposed will be collected from the concerned head of the department.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin announces financial support for 4m households under Kamyab Pakistan
Next articleSBP’s shariah compliant liquidity explained
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt claims of making SBP amendment bill free of controversy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor...
Read more
FINANCE

SBP’s shariah compliant liquidity explained

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced the introduction of Shariah compliant Standing Ceiling Facility and Open Market Operations (OMO) injections for Islamic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin announces financial support for 4m households under Kamyab Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that four million households will be provided financial support initially under the Kamyab...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s Healthwire scores $3.3mn in funding as startups end year on record high

Lahore-based Healthwire, a health-tech startup aspiring to tread the healthcare superapp road, has closed $3.3 million in Series-A funding.  Investors in Healthwire’s new round included...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s Healthwire scores $3.3mn in funding as startups end year on...

Lahore-based Healthwire, a health-tech startup aspiring to tread the healthcare superapp road, has closed $3.3 million in Series-A funding.  Investors in Healthwire’s new round included...

What in the world happened with the PSL media rights bid? 

PM summons cabinet meeting to discuss Finance Supplementary Bill 2021

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA centers nationwide

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.