‘New Year gift’: LPG price slashed

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved Rs5.90 per kilogram reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and issued a notification to this effect.

According to OGRA’s LPG price notification for January 2022, the price of each domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs69.63 as the price of LPG is now fixed at Rs2,320 which was previously set at Rs2,390 in the month of December 2021.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said after launching a health insurance scheme for Punjab, the government has also reduced the price of LPG as a New Year’s gift for the people.

“The [reduction] will directly benefit 72% of the country’s population who are deprived of piped gas. The coming year will see a sharp decline in energy and food prices,” he added.

صحت کارڈ کے بعد حکومت نے نئے سال کے تحفے کے طور پر ایل پی جی کی فی کلو قیمت میں چھ روپے تک فی کلو کمی کر دی ہے اس سے ملک کی 72% آبادی جو پائپ گیس سے محروم ہے اس کو براہ راست فائدہ ہو گا ، آئندہ سال میں توانائ اور کھانے پینے کی اشیاء کی قیمتوں میں واضع کمی دیکھنے میں آئے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 31, 2021

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) also approved a Rs0.99 per unit cut in the electricity price under the head periodic adjustment in tariff for the fourth quarter (April to June) of the financial year 2020-21.

According to sources, the reduction will provide approximately Rs22 billion worth relief to power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric consumers. However, this decision will be applicable only after the approval of the federal government.