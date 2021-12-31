Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

‘New Year gift’: LPG price slashed

NEPRA approves Rs0.99 per unit cut subject to federal govt's approval

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved Rs5.90 per kilogram reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and issued a notification to this effect.

According to OGRA’s LPG price notification for January 2022, the price of each domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs69.63 as the price of LPG is now fixed at Rs2,320 which was previously set at Rs2,390 in the month of December 2021.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said after launching a health insurance scheme for Punjab, the government has also reduced the price of LPG as a New Year’s gift for the people.

“The [reduction] will directly benefit 72% of the country’s population who are deprived of piped gas. The coming year will see a sharp decline in energy and food prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) also approved a Rs0.99 per unit cut in the electricity price under the head periodic adjustment in tariff for the fourth quarter (April to June) of the financial year 2020-21.

According to sources, the reduction will provide approximately Rs22 billion worth relief to power consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric consumers. However, this decision will be applicable only after the approval of the federal government.

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

Profit by Pakistan Today
