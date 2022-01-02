Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports

Walk into any money changer in Karachi or Lahore and you will undoubtedly witness the same things. A few tellers will be busy counting cash and sitting in front of windows with the rates for major currencies displayed somewhere – either on a digital ticker display or shabily written on a white board. And the one currency always displayed is the US dollar.

In principle that should be the extent of it. If you want to go buy dollars for example, all you need to do is walk into the closest money changer, give them cash in the Pakistani rupee, and ask for the greenback in return depending on that day’s exchange rate. However, often what you will find instead is the tellers offering rates for the greenback much higher than the official rates displayed on the boards.

The difference between the rate of the dollar on the interbank market and the open market in Pakistan is telling of many things. For starters, the hike in the price of the dollar the entire month of December tells us that despite the government and central bank’s full efforts, currency devaluation was happening as a result of economic and political uncertainty. That uncertainty in turn leads to people trying to buy dollars to secure their savings because the rupee does not feel reliable in trying times. This has been something that has happened in Pakistan before – uncertainty leads to people trying to buy dollars which in turn leads the dollars to go short from the market and the price of the dollar in the open market being significantly higher than the dollar rate in the interbank market.

To confirm these suspicions, your correspondent visited multiple money changers in Karachi. What quickly became apparent was that as far as small quantities were concerned, around less than $500, most of the money changers were selling them without hassle at the rates quoted on the board. Some were charging a premium of up to Rs 3 and were willing to negotiate. For larger amounts, however, it was a little trickier and more expensive. Matters were no different in Lahore and Islamabad, where people looking to buy the dollar have complained to Profit about money changers charging an exorbitant premium even on small amounts of the dollar. One such buyer informed me that the best rate they could find for a mere $450 purchase was Rs186 on a day when the dollar selling rate was not even Rs179.