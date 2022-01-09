Attock’s eye-catching recovery

Last year, Attock Petroleum recorded its lowest net profit in over seven years, at just a little over Rs1 billion, or 0.51% of sales. And yet, fast forward to fiscal year 2021, and Attock’s net profit jumped an eye-catching 390% to Rs4.9 billion. What makes this even more remarkable is that during the same period, overall sales actually fell from Rs201 billion to Rs188 billion.

So, what gives? First, some history: Attock Petroleum limited is recognized as an oil marketing company. It is an integral part of the vertically integrated Attock Oil Group of companies. It has a broad product portfolio consisting of lubricants, industrial and commercial fuels; marketing and supplying fuels to the armed forces, manufacturing industry, power producers, government/semi-government entities, FMCG companies, the developmental sector, and agricultural customers.In terms of shifting consumption patterns, industrial and economic activity, international oil prices, the pricing mechanism for petroleum products in the country, government policies such as furnace oil curtailment, power sector merit orders, and so on, there has been a lot going on in the sector.

Attock Petroleum had had an unpredictable last few years, to say the least. It started off strong in 2014, due to volumetric growth in retail fuels and peaking furnace oil consumption in the power sector.