Truck, LCV production increases massively in five months

An exceptional upsurge has been witnessed in the production of trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) during the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

According to official data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday, the production of LCVs has increased by 68.66 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

The data showed that a total of 11,734 LCVs have been manufactured during July-November (2021-22) as compared to the production of 6,957 LCVs during July-November (2020-21), showing an increase of 68.66 per cent.

Similarly, during the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increase and rose from 1,326 units to 2,355 units, registering an increase of 77.6 per cent while production of tractors has increased by 15.72 percent, going up from 19,041 units to 22,034 units.

Article continues after this advertisement

Likewise, the production of jeeps and cars has increased to 90,937 units during the period under review from 53,779 units during last year.

However, during the same period, the production of buses witnessed a decrease of 12.45 per cent as it went down from 233 units last year to 204 units. Similarly, the production of motorcycles has also dipped from 1,033,648 units to 999,648 units, showing a decrease of 3.32 percent during the said period.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs surged by 22.78 per cent, from 2,028 units in November 2020 to 2,490 units in November 2021. The production of trucks has increased by 45.62 per cent, going up from 274 units to 399 units while the production of tractors also rose to 4,607 units from 3,607 units.

The manufacturing of jeeps and cars increased to 17,651 units from 12,235 units, showing a growth of 44.27 per cent. However, the production of buses has witnessed a decline of 39.73 per cent from 233 units to 204 units; whereas the production of motorcycles has also decreased by 4.63 per cent from 226,418 units to 215,946 units during the same period.