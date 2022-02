PESCO served property tax evasion notice by KP tax department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise and Taxation Department has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to pay the property tax due within 72 hours otherwise its offices in Peshawar would be sealed.

The Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Ejaz Khan has issued a final warning to PESCO, asking it to deposit Rs515 million in property tax within 72 hours. The department has also issued a formal letter to PESCO top officials in this regard.

According to a letter issued by the ETO office, PESCO owes a total of Rs515 million in property tax arrears for the three offices in the provincial capital.

The official letter warned that legal action will be taken, if the tax was not paid within 72 hours.

