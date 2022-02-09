Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin asks ZTBL to provide relief to Thal farmers

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has asked Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to provide relief to the drought hit farmers of Thal region by waiving-off part of their loans.

The Finance Minister on Wednesday held a meeting with Finance Division MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana, National Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam and ZTBL President.

Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana apprised the meeting on the problems and issues of the small farmers of Thal area who are severely affected by consistent drought and are unable to pay the agriculture loans.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the present government is promoting agriculture and providing a number of incentives to the farmers for their support and better yields. He suggested insurance of crops for sustainable support of the farmers.

The Finance Minister further assured of government’s full support to the farmers and asked ZTBL to provide relief to the drought hit farmers of Thal region by waiving-off part of their loans as per policy. 

Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana MNA thanked the Finance Minister for his support and help to the drought hit farmers of Thal region.

 

Shahzad Paracha

