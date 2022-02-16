Sign inSubscribe
Federal govt seeks details of next years foreign loans from KP

By Aziz Buneri

The Economic Affairs Division has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for details of the expected foreign loans for the next financial year.

The division has asked for details of all the projects in KP for which it is taking loans from foreign financial institutions. 

The division has also asked the details of loans expected to be received for the project in the next financial year and how much funds the government would be able to utilize during the financial year.

The Economic Affairs Division has directed to provide the details so that it may complete preparations for the budget 2022-23.

Aziz Buneri

