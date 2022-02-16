Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Relief package for middle, salaried class on cards: Tarin

By TLTP

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will announce a relief package for the middle, lower-middle and salaried class within 15 days to help them cope with skyrocketing inflation.

While addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Raast Digital Payment System,’ on Tuesday, the finance minister said that the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the middle, lower-middle and salaried class due to inflation and wants to ease them.

Talking about digitisation, the federal minister said that the government with public-private coordination is ready to introduce digitalisation of transactions to pace up the e-commerce drive in the country. “I consulted with all stakeholders including the relevant players of the e-commerce industry and also got feedback from freelancers to resolve the issues faced by the e-commerce sector including the money channel and provide them with a banking channel to ease their e-trading,” the minister said.”

He said that after the implementation of digitisation through ‘Raast Digital Payment System’ the country’s exports in information technology and e-commerce would increase.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition the Raast system would improve overall efficiency that would reduce cash circulation and resultantly improve deposits held by the banks and ultimately would lead to increase saving rates from current 15 per cent to 28-30 per cent. 

Moreover, he said that commonly the cash settlements were being made through cheques, which is time-taking, but with the help of Raast digital payment system, the transfers can be made within seconds now. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt jacks up petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre
Next articleFederal govt seeks details of next years foreign loans from KP
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt approves shifting of PSQCA head office to Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday passed a bill regarding transfer of head office of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt taking all measures to boost IT sector, says Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting...
Read more
HEADLINES

Transporters, chambers reject hike in oil prices

Transporters have threatened to increase fares and stage a countrywide strike after the federal government jacked up prices of the petroleum products following an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt seeks details of next years foreign loans from KP

The Economic Affairs Division has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for details of the expected foreign loans for the next financial year. The division...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Relief package for middle, salaried class on cards: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will announce a relief package for the middle, lower-middle and salaried class...

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre

Tarin hints towards negotiations with IMF regarding personal income tax

FBR suffers revenue loss of Rs45mn due to negligence

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.