Govt taking all measures to boost IT sector, says Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector.

He said that in a meeting on Digital Policy and E-commerce at the Finance Division.

Senator Aon Abbass updated the meeting about the issues being faced in the IT sector especially related to freelance workers and IT related remittance.

The Senator said that this sector has huge potential but few matters need to be resolved for bringing in greater efficiency and getting maximum benefit from this sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin ensured that the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector in the country and providing incentives to boost IT sector exports.

He further extended his full support to resolve the impending issues for the promotion of the IT sector.