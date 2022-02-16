Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt taking all measures to boost IT sector, says Tarin

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector.

He said that in a meeting on Digital Policy and E-commerce at the Finance Division.

Senator Aon Abbass updated the meeting about the issues being faced in the IT sector especially related to freelance workers and IT related remittance.

The Senator said that this sector has huge potential but few matters need to be resolved for bringing in greater efficiency and getting maximum benefit from this sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin ensured that the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector in the country and providing incentives to boost IT sector exports. 

He further extended his full support to resolve the impending issues for the promotion of the IT sector.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTransporters, chambers reject hike in oil prices
Next articleGovt approves shifting of PSQCA head office to Islamabad
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt approves shifting of PSQCA head office to Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday passed a bill regarding transfer of head office of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control...
Read more
HEADLINES

Transporters, chambers reject hike in oil prices

Transporters have threatened to increase fares and stage a countrywide strike after the federal government jacked up prices of the petroleum products following an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt seeks details of next years foreign loans from KP

The Economic Affairs Division has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for details of the expected foreign loans for the next financial year. The division...
Read more
HEADLINES

Relief package for middle, salaried class on cards: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will announce a relief package for the middle, lower-middle and salaried class...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Relief package for middle, salaried class on cards: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will announce a relief package for the middle, lower-middle and salaried class...

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre

Tarin hints towards negotiations with IMF regarding personal income tax

FBR suffers revenue loss of Rs45mn due to negligence

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.