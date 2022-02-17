Tarin assures support for Qatar’s investments in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday assured Qatar’s energy minister of all possible support in resolving issues related to Qatar’s investments in Pakistan.

The finance minister held a virtual meeting with the Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi.

Both sides discussed ways and means on promoting bilateral and economic ties between Qatar and Pakistan. The issues for setting up of the LNG terminal in Pakistan came under discussion in the meeting.

The finance minister assured the Qatar Energy Minister of all possible support to resolve the issues for facilitating the State of Qatar’s investment in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also presided over a virtual meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Both sides highlighted deep-rooted bilateral ties and cordial relationship between the two countries. The two sides discussed the potential for increased collaboration and investment in the various sectors including agriculture, food security, information technology, infrastructure development, refinery and vowed to extend business and economic ties.

The Saudi minister was also apprised that the present government is providing incentives to attract and facilitate foreign investors. The Saudi investment minister expressed the need for greater mutual investments in different fields.