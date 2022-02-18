Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR to investigate emergency procurement attempt worth $400m under PRR program

By Shahzad Paracha

The Federal Board of Revenue has ordered a fact finding inquiry to investigate the failed attempt of emergency procurement under the $400 million Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) through the World Bank.

Sources said that Chairman FBR has designated Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi  Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi to conduct a fact finding inquiry to investigate the failed attempt of emergency procurement under PRRP through World Bank.

The ToR of the fact finding inquiry shall include revision of the original PC-1 vis-a-vis the hardware, software (quantities specifications and their prices built therein), deployment of Chief Information Officer (CIO) on the procurement work if this was not his job and non-revisioning of PC-1 when the CIO had identified procurement needs which may be over as listed in PC-I.

The ToRs also included unprofessional handling of the assignment by the procurement committee members and overbooking of stuff on part of CIO, including mentioning of brands in the documents if it was not allowed.

Article continues after this advertisement

The inquiry officer shall also look into the aspect with regard to contribution of the World Bank officials and procurement specialist towards the failed procurement attempt.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and WB had signed a $400 million loan agreement of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program in 2019 to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance.

Under the PRR Program, Pakistan and WB agreed to increase Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio to 17 per cent, increasing the number of active taxpayers to 3.5 million, reducing the compliance burden of paying taxes, and improving the efficiency of customs controls.

Sources also said that WB has halted the installments under this program subsequently, ECC in last year, after the hacking attack on FBR data system, approved Rs3.8 billion amount for purchasing of the hardware as well as software for the tax department.

Earlier, it was also reported that CIO Mansoor sultan also resigned from his position due to differences over his salary package

The scribe approached spokesperson of FBR Asad Tahir for comments on fact finding inquiry but no reply was received till filing of story.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to announce reduced power tariff for agriculture sector
Next articleWACOG Bill passed by Senate, RLNG future secured but at what cost?
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WACOG Bill passed by Senate, RLNG future secured but at what cost?

The Senate has passed a bill to adopt the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) to price the gas. Although it is being hailed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to announce reduced power tariff for agriculture sector

In a move to provide relief to the farming community, the government is expected to announce a reduced power tariff for the agriculture sector...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt, Bank of Khyber sign MoU for Raast Islamic Banking Refinancing scheme

The Bank of Khyber and Department of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an MoU related to Raast Islamic Banking...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin directs SBP, FBR to resolve issues of bedsheets, upholstery manufacturers

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt, Bank of Khyber sign MoU for Raast Islamic Banking...

The Bank of Khyber and Department of Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed an MoU related to Raast Islamic Banking...

Tarin directs SBP, FBR to resolve issues of bedsheets, upholstery manufacturers

Footwear exports rise 13.45pc to $85.4m in seven months

FINJA, Punjab Beverages Co. join hands to promote embedded financial services to karyana merchants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.