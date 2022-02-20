Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

A timely analysis of Karachi’s public transit woes

Hasan and Raza pay attention to the finer details in ‘Karachi’s Public Transport: Origins, Evolution and Future Planning.’

By Zunairah Qureshi

The state of Karachi’s public transport system, or the lack thereof, has been a topic of national conversation for decades now. Every year there is some new solution proposed and every year some other solution of equally grand proportions is scrapped. 

The lamentable absence of any real public transport system in the country’s largest metropolis, let alone the absence of a robust one, is the topic of Asif Hasan and Mansoor Raza’s titled ‘Karachi’s Public Transport: Origins, Evolution and Future Planning.’ Despite its deceptively simple title, the book takes on the Herculean task of picking up the history of public transport in Karachi, and identifying a number of factors that have contributed  to the failing of a complex system meant to pull together a sprawling city of 20 million strong.

Together, the two writers bring a vast range of expertise that allows them to analyse the city in what can only be described as an exercise in urban-transit cartography. Arif Hasan, an architect, planner, activist, researcher, and teacher, has to his name multiple publications on urban and rural development. Among other contributions to eminent projects like Orangi Pilot Project and Asian Coalition for Housing Rights, Bangkok, he is the founding Chairperson of Urban Resource Centre, a non-profit organisation which focuses on highlighting public issues. Meanwhile Mansoor Raza,  an electrical engineer, environmentalist and urban planner that is currently  a lecturer at the Department of Architecture and Planning, NED University of Engineering and Technology, brings to the book years of experience serving as a research supervisor on the Green Line (BRT), Lyari expressway, and other transportation projects.

With their unique set of skills and different perspectives, the two authors manage to construct a narrative that includes all stakeholders, from the government officials who are responsible for maintaining public transport to civilians who are reluctant to use the city’s overhead bridges. The authors discuss Karachi’s evolving demographic, it’s growth in population, changes in family structure, and consequent changes in lifestyle habits, as factors that affect the city’s demand for public transport. There were many interventions proposed and even taken, that end up falling short of this demand either because of political tensions, beaureucratic incompetency, and a number of reasons that are presented in this book.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 


Zunairah Qureshi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

A fund of one’s own

Worried about how to save for an emergency? Don’t worry, we have a plan.
Read more
FEATURED

Is the Cloud First Policy a step towards digitising the country?

The policy has made many tall claims, but will it be able to come through on any of them?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.