Govt reviews progress on foreign-funded projects in KP, Balochistan

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) and reviewed the projects being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

At the outset, the Minister expressed that triad approach, which is physical progress verification by the SUPARCO’s satellite through EAD & SUPARCO collaboration, financial tracking and use of gantt charts, will be used for efficient monitoring and smooth implementation of the projects.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary EAD briefed the committee that 34 foreign-funded projects are under implementation by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), World Bank (WB), China, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and United States of America have provided $3,651 million.

While reviewing the projects, it was highlighted that due to dedicated efforts of NCC-FFP and regular follow-ups, the project implementation by the government of KP is now picking up pace. As a result of this, the number of problematic projects is reduced from 6 to 3.

Similarly, the number of partially satisfactory projects has come down from 11 to 7. The Minister directed to closely monitor the remaining projects; set timelines for resolution of all the impediments; and put projects on track.

While discussing the ADB-Funded Access to Clean Energy Investment Program, GoKP informed that out of 8,000 schools, installation of solar facilities in 5,946 schools has been completed.

The remaining schools will be completed by the end of June 2022. Similarly, 53 health units have been solarized whereas contracts for the remaining 134 health units have been awarded and work is under progress. Under the Micro-Hydropower Plant (MHPP) Component, 287 MHPPs have been installed whereas remaining 411 MHPPs are underway.

The Committee also reviewed the progress on “Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project” for which ADB has committed $86.41 million. This project intends to develop a new irrigated area of over 8,727 hectare in Swabi and Nowshera districts located in the middle-east of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which water resources for agricultural production are currently dependent on rainfall only. After completion of this project, the 75,000 population will benefit from this project.

The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP), headed by the Minister for Economic Affairs also reviewed the progress of foreign-funded projects by the Government of Balochistan (GoB). The Additional Chief Secretary (Development) and relevant provincial secretaries of Balochistan also attended the portfolio review meeting.

At present, 12 foreign-funded projects amounting to $509 million are being implemented by the GoB. During the review, it was highlighted that out of 12 projects, 2 projects were problematic and 4 projects were partially satisfactory.

The Committee especially focused on the problematic projects i.e. Balochistan Water Resources Development Project ($102 million) funded by ADB and Balochistan Water Management & Community Support Project ($110 million) funded by WB.

The Minister directed to resolve all the bottlenecks and expedite the progress on these projects on a fast track basis.