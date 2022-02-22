Sign inSubscribe
Govt disburses loans worth Rs2.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

By Shahzad Paracha

The federal government has disbursed loans worth Rs2.5 billion under Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

As per the details, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the Steering Committee meeting of KPP at the Finance Division.

A thorough presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Program. 

It was informed that Kamyab Pakistan Programme is going successfully and applications for the award of loans are being received through SMS. The loans are being dispersed among deserving applicants after meeting the requirements.

It was apprised at the meeting that loans of more than Rs2.5 billion have been disbursed. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses are included under the program. 

Finance minister appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed for the expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme throughout Pakistan. 

The meeting also discussed the inclusion of prospective Pakistani migrant workers into the programme and directed the stakeholders to frame modalities for the disbursement of interest free loans to Pakistani overseas workers. 

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister stressed that Kamyab Pakistan Program is a milestone project, having exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of the society. 

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.

Shahzad Paracha

