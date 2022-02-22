Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

MCB allowed due diligence to acquire 55pc stake in Easypaisa

By TLTP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted conditional approval to Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) to conduct due diligence for a potential transaction for the purchase of 55 per cent shares of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited (Easypaisa).

The development was shared in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). “The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted in-principle conditional approval to MCB to conduct due diligence for a potential transaction for the purchase of 55 per cent shares of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited held by Telenor Pakistan BV (operates under the Easypaisa brand name),” read the notice.

The Board of Directors of MCB had already, in its meeting held on October 27, 2021, accorded its in-principle approval to conduct due diligence for the potential transaction. MCB back then informed the PSX that the proposed acquisition of a microfinance bank is likely to bring correction in the microfinance sector with the support of a major bank.

The development comes days after the central bank also granted in-principle approval to the United Bank Limited (UBL) to commence the due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited for the proposed acquisition of 55 per cent sponsor shares in TMB.

Article continues after this advertisement

Telenor Microfinance Bank is jointly owned by Telenor Pakistan and Ant Group, which is an affiliate company of the Chinese Alibaba Group. It was established in 2005 as Tameer Microfinance Bank. In 2009, the bank launched Pakistan’s first mobile banking platform Easypaisa, transforming digital payments in the country. Late in 2018, Ant Financial bought a 45 per cent share of Telenor Bank.

Introduced as branchless banking, being a pioneer with the brand of Easypaisa, Telenor Bank has expanded its businesses countrywide with innovative services. According to the financial statement, the bank earned a gross profit of Rs1.245 billion by the end of September 2021. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt disburses loans worth Rs2.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program
Next articleEngro Fertilizer highlights Pakistans role in promoting regional food security at Dubai Expo
TLTP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Engro Fertilizer highlights Pakistans role in promoting regional food security at Dubai Expo

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, hosted an insightful dialogue at Expo 2020 Dubai to highlight the food security situation in the Gulf...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt disburses loans worth Rs2.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

The federal government has disbursed loans worth Rs2.5 billion under Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP). As per the details, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt reviews progress on foreign-funded projects in KP, Balochistan

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) and reviewed the projects being...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local steel industry under threat due to smuggling through Pak-Afghan border

Despite tall claims of documenting and monitoring imports and exports at Pak-Afghan border, the smuggling of steel from the neighboring country continues unabated.  The local...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Local steel industry under threat due to smuggling through Pak-Afghan border

Despite tall claims of documenting and monitoring imports and exports at Pak-Afghan border, the smuggling of steel from the neighboring country continues unabated.  The local...

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Govt accelerates move to grant GB provincial status

FBR broadens investigation against Hareem Shah

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.