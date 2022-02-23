Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Libya aims at enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan

By Shahzad Paracha

Embassy of Libya Charge de Affaires Omar B. A. Abdul Karim has said that the Libyan government is aiming at enhancing bilateral ties between businessmen of both the countries. 

As per the details, Charge de Affaires Omar B. A. Abdul Karim called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue  Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division.

Deputy Managing Director, Pak-Libya Holding Company and senior officers were also present during the meeting. 

Both the sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and said that Pakistan and Libya enjoy a sound friendly relation over the years and it is getting stronger with each passing day.

The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the finance minister commended the development of the company. Further, it was stressed that Pak-Libya Chamber of Commerce be formed to enhance business relations. 

In addition the finance minister extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Shahzad Paracha

