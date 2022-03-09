Petroleum Division’s DG tenders resignation

The Director General (DG) (Liquefied Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas) of the Petroleum Division has tendered resignation from the service on account of alleged ‘non-conducive working environment.’

DG (LNG/LPG), Nawaz Ahmad Virk, has submitted resignation from the service on March 7, 2022 and forwarded the copy of his resignation to the Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Establishment Division & Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister for its early acceptance.

Nawaz Ahmad, in his resignation, shared reasons behind submitting resignation from important slot of DG (LNG/LPG), he said missing tolerance for logic and acceptance of reasoning, long prevailing arrogant attitude from top bureaucrats and inhuman treatment towards subordinate officers, salary and compensation not commensurate with skills, efforts, and responsibilities, continuous effort demanding workload without adequate human resources and administrative support, while no legal, financial and commercial professionals to deal with very innovative and knowledge demanding LNG supply chain are the major reasons that became the basis for submission of resignation from service, lack of permanent officers (deputed from other departments as a stopgap arrangement without relevant knowledge/expertise) and lack of needed equipment (computers, internet etc) that constantly impede efficient disposal of official work.

After 21 years of work experience (nearly 20 years in government service), the undersigned has no option but to submit resignation from service to get rid of stressful working environment and void facing any such shouting behavior from senior bureaucrats in future and protect his dignity as an honest and highly educated professional, said the copy of resignation of the DG (LNG/LPG), Petroleum Division.

A spokesman of the petroleum division was also contacted to get the stance of the petroleum division, he however, did not appear for comments over the resignation of DG (LNG/LPG) Nawaz Ahmad till the filing of this story.