Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Petroleum Division’s DG tenders resignation

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The Director General (DG) (Liquefied Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas) of the Petroleum Division has tendered resignation from the service on account of alleged ‘non-conducive working environment.’

DG (LNG/LPG), Nawaz Ahmad Virk, has submitted resignation from the service on March 7, 2022  and forwarded the copy of his resignation to the Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Establishment Division & Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister for its early acceptance.

Nawaz Ahmad, in his resignation, shared reasons behind submitting resignation from important slot of DG (LNG/LPG), he said missing tolerance for logic and acceptance of reasoning, long prevailing arrogant attitude from top bureaucrats and inhuman treatment towards subordinate officers, salary and compensation not commensurate with skills, efforts, and responsibilities, continuous effort demanding workload without adequate human resources and administrative support, while no legal, financial and commercial professionals to deal with very innovative and knowledge demanding LNG supply chain are the major reasons that became the basis for submission of resignation from service, lack of permanent officers (deputed from other departments as a stopgap arrangement without relevant knowledge/expertise) and lack of needed equipment (computers, internet etc) that constantly impede efficient disposal of official work.

After 21 years of work experience (nearly 20 years in government service), the undersigned has no option but to submit resignation from service to get rid of stressful working environment and void facing any such shouting behavior from senior bureaucrats in future and protect his dignity as an honest and highly educated professional, said the copy of resignation of the DG (LNG/LPG), Petroleum Division.

Article continues after this advertisement

A spokesman of the petroleum division was also contacted to get the stance of the petroleum division, he however, did not appear for comments over the resignation of DG (LNG/LPG) Nawaz Ahmad till the filing of this story.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin appreciates investment, banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin appreciates investment, banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin appreciated the investment and development banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.  The Finance minister on Wednesday held...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin directs NFS&R to expedite forecasting of crops

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to expedite the process to formulate...
Read more
HEADLINES

PAJCCI urges SBP to facilitate transaction processing in Af-Pak trade

Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that due to continued sanctions and third party payment not being implemented, Pakistan’s commercial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy moving in the right direction, says Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in a press conference held at the Press Information Department (PID) on Wednesday, discussed the current economic situation in Pakistan,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy moving in the right direction, says Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in a press conference held at the Press Information Department (PID) on Wednesday, discussed the current economic situation in Pakistan,...
KPRA

Registration drive started by KP Revenue Authority

Inflows under RDA reach $3.632bn ending February 2022

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.