Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate over 1.7mn children in Bannu, DI Khan

By Aziz Buneri

A five days outbreak response campaign (OBR) has been planned in six districts of Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions from March 14, 2022 wherein over 1.7 million eligible children will be vaccinated against polio.

This was disclosed in a readiness meeting held here Friday at Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit as the head.

According to the meeting all necessary operational, communications and security measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the campaign.

In a presentation, the EOC Coordinator was informed that more than 1.73 million children under five years will be administered polio drops in the upcoming OBR campaign planned in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank and D.I. Khan districts.

To execute the campaign a total of 5,711 teams have been constituted out of which 5,147 are mobile teams, 278 fixed teams, 249 transit teams and 37 roaming teams, it was informed in the meeting.

Moreover, to ensure quality of the campaign 1,390 area incharge have been deployed while strict security measures have been taken for safety and security of the teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Health and EOC Coordinator, Abdul Basit stressed on improved coordination with district and field staff for bridging operational and communication challenges saying that zero tolerance will be observed for negligence.

The EOC Coordinator paid rich tributes to the frontline workers and law enforcement personnel for their hard work and commitment saying that the same level of motivation was required at all levels to cleanse the environment from polio virus and protect children from lifelong paralysis. 

 

 

Aziz Buneri

