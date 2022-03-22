Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Reduction in income tax slabs possible, says FBR Chairman

By Ghulam Abbas

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Tuesday said reduction in income tax slabs may be considered. 

Addressing the business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) he said that existing income tax slabs were implemented after due consideration.

According to a statement issued by FPCCI on Tuesday, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, put forward the concerns and complaints of the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan to the FBR during the detailed visit of its Chairman, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed; along with the top brass of FBR.

FPCCI President said that excessive & unsubstantiated tax notices; maladministration & corrupt elements; requirement of buyers’ NIC copy; huge backlog of refund cases; double taxation; misuse of erstwhile FATA & PATA exemptions; higher rates of corporate, sales and withholding taxes; mandatory POS integration with FBR; multiplicity of income tax slabs and SRO culture are the major impediments in reforming the taxation system and broadening of the tax base.

Article continues after this advertisement

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added that 29 percent corporate tax and 17 percent sales tax are too high for economic growth, industrialization and employment generation; and, rates of these taxes should be gradually and progressively brought down. He elaborated that no country of the world has ever progressed in the absence of industrialization; while commending the recently announced industrial growth package of the federal government.

While commenting on the requirement of a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) on transactions, the Chairman FBR said this condition was introduced three years ago. The FBR has gathered a lot of information due to this condition. Further, many cases of using fake CNICs for making transactions were also reported, he added.

The FBR chairman said that retailers had positively responded to integration of Point of Sales (POS) in Karachi. “Many issues will be resolved with improvement in the supply chain,” he added.

As the business community raised the issues of audit notices, Dr. Ashfaq said that action would be taken if audit notices were not responded to. “The audit notices should be responded with documentary evidence,” he said.

About the tax laws, he said that foreign companies investing in Pakistan are unaware about our domestic laws, he said and assured that the FBR would facilitate both local and foreign investors to understand tax laws.

Chairman FBR, expressed his willingness to have policy deliberations over FPCCI’s demand of reducing the audit period to three years from the current six years. He also apprised the session that FBR has performed exceedingly well despite the debilitating economic conditions arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and have collected record taxes. He also expressed his optimism that FBR can soon achieve a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 12 per cent.

Earlier, Anjum Nisar, Chairman, Businessmen Panel (BMP) said that delay in tax refunds create liquidity issues for industries. He said if taxpayers delay in compliance then he is subject to penalty and surcharges. Similarly, this should apply to tax officials, he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfghan, Gwadar chambers explore “Gwadar trade activities”
Next articleElectioneering damaging ICAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Electioneering damaging ICAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi

Former ICAP President Shabbar Zaidi, blames “electioneering” in ICAP for damaging the reputation of the institute.     FIA arrested an employee of the Institute of Chartered...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan, Gwadar chambers explore “Gwadar trade activities”

In order to boost up commercial and business activities in Gwadar, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) explored Gwadar trade activities in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP industrialists reject Octroi tax

Industrialists here on Tuesday rejected the government’s decision regarding restoration of Octroi, a tax on various goods brought into a town, which would be...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB approves $300mn loan to develop Pakistan’s capital markets

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday approved a $300 million loan to further develop Pakistan’s capital markets, promote private investment in the country, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ADB approves $300mn loan to develop Pakistan’s capital markets

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday approved a $300 million loan to further develop Pakistan’s capital markets, promote private investment in the country, and...

Local banks bid over Rs100bn financing for NPPMCL

HBL begins its ‘Tree Plantation Drive 2022’ in collaboration with NUST, HBL Microfinance Bank

KP transport dept fails to utilise allocated budget

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.