Afghan, Gwadar chambers explore “Gwadar trade activities”

In order to boost up commercial and business activities in Gwadar, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) explored Gwadar trade activities in a meeting with visiting delegation of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) at GCCI office in Gwadar.

According to Gwadar Pro, both chambers’ officials tried to mull over the various potential of Gwadar, the strategic importance of Pakistan’s second deep seaport, and its utility in increasing trade with the region including transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries (CARs).

This meeting is part of PAJCCI’s commitment to connect all chambers with the Afghanistan business community and to strengthen B2B relationship between Pakistan & Afghanistan.

The President of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI, specially Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI, for continuously working for the business community and socio-economic uplift of Pakistan by connecting and collaborating with diverse stakeholders and government entities across the border.

Motiwala said that Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and is the land of opportunity. “Trade can be increased by efficiently deploying infrastructure, provision of cheap and green electricity, mobile & internet connectivity, roads, service areas on borders, establishing banking network and strengthening security,” he said.

He said that the economic zone is only offering rental property, which is not attractive to potential investors in the development of industrial areas.

“The policy should provide the provision of first right to purchase after three years which will consolidate the investors’ interests in long term projects and Pakistan will then fully realize the potential of developing port alongside industrial and commercial zone,” he added.

“The electricity proposed cost of Rs50 per unit is not feasible hence government should establish solar, wind, and hydropower projects which will ensure sustainable trading while providing affordable infrastructure to investors and the local population. Such measures will increase employment in the area and open trading routes to the world beyond,” he proposed.

Motiwala said that Gwadar can become one of the major transit hubs for the region and especially for transit trade with Afghanistan via the Chaman border, the need is to develop supportive infrastructure and viable investment policy.