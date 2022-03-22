Afghan, Gwadar chambers explore “Gwadar trade activities”

The President of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI, specially Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI, for continuously working for the business community and socio-economic uplift of Pakistan by connecting and collaborating with diverse stakeholders and government entities across the border.
Motiwala said that Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and is the land of opportunity. “Trade can be increased by efficiently deploying infrastructure, provision of cheap and green electricity, mobile & internet connectivity, roads, service areas on borders, establishing banking network and strengthening security,” he said.
“The electricity proposed cost of Rs50 per unit is not feasible hence government should establish solar, wind, and hydropower projects which will ensure sustainable trading while providing affordable infrastructure to investors and the local population. Such measures will increase employment in the area and open trading routes to the world beyond,” he proposed.
Motiwala said that Gwadar can become one of the major transit hubs for the region and especially for transit trade with Afghanistan via the Chaman border, the need is to develop supportive infrastructure and viable investment policy.