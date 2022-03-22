Electioneering damaging ICAP’s reputation, says Shabbar Zaidi

Former ICAP President Shabbar Zaidi, blames “electioneering” in ICAP for damaging the reputation of the institute.

FIA arrested an employee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan (ICAP) last week on allegations of aiding students in passing exams by unfair means.

The incident

ICAP lodged a complaint with the FIA cybercrime wing against one of its own employees on suspicion of helping students cheat in their exams. The agency monitored the situation for two exam sessions (December 2021 and March 2022) and arrested the individual on the basis of unassailable proof.

Shabbar Zaidi Tweets

After the news broke out, many professionals and students reacted and expressed anger at the incident. One of these was former president of ICAP and former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.

I had been the President of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAP). Served ICAP for sixteen years.Ran largest firm A F Ferguson & Co around40 years. Totally disgusted on news of unfair means in our exam. Integrity of examination our only strength.Very serious action required. — SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) March 18, 2022

Present problem with ICAP is ‘club’ like culture, direct involvement of people with education as livelihood in the affairs of ICAP. Too much electioneering. We have nurtured this institute with sweat & blood. Future of Pakistani qualified people lies on integrity of exam only. — SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) March 18, 2022

Electioneering allegation

The governance matters of ICAP are overseen by a council of nineteen members of which fifteen are elected while four are nominated by the Government of Pakistan.

Two key stakeholders in these elections are practicing firms and registered accounting education tutors (RAET).

A Senior Chartered Accountant and a very active member of ICAP, on the condition of anonymity, told Profit, “The colleges are extremely influential in ICAP elections as they have a significant number of students who go on to become full members.”

He further added, “The colleges even have election cells to promote their campaign. These learning providers have used their influence for commercial benefits. Moves like increasing the number of exams, adding additional training and venturing into ancillary services like publishing books and student accommodation are all aimed at increasing their sources of income.

Profit reached out to a senior council member of the institute and a reputed educationist, who commented, “All members have an equal right to contest the elections and you cannot bar anyone from participating. Further, including RAETs and members from practice ensures diversity which is essential for any professional body. If you see the current composition of the ICAP’s council, it is quite diverse, representing educationists, Big firms and small practitioners also.”

Profit reached out to ICAP, but they refrained from commenting on the situation.