Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to devise investment strategy

By Ghulam Abbas

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to devise a long-term strategy aimed at creating an atmosphere to promote bilateral investment and facilitation for investors of the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Board of Investment (BoI) on Thursday, the pros and cons of the strategy were discussed in Tashkent during a meeting between Chairman of BoI, Azfar Ahsan and Saudi Minister for Investment, Khalid Al-Falih. During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of National Companies Promotion Programme (NCPP), Badr Al-Badr and Saudi Ambassador in Uzbekistan were also present.

Both Pakistan and Saudi delegations are currently in Tashkent to participate in the Tashkent International Investment Forum which will conclude on March 26. NCPP’s mission is to help major Saudi companies expand their business internationally, or to launch internationally if they are not already active abroad.

NCPP will put into action multiple Saudi government resources to facilitate international business plans greatly improving their success and impact.

Article continues after this advertisement

To initiate the strategy, the two sides agreed that shovel ready projects including the expansion project of Pakistan refinery will be evaluated by the Saudi government, and the understanding developed is that Saudi Aramco will undertake preferred projects in the oil refinery sector in Pakistan.

The Saudi investment minister emphasized the need for greater mutual investments in different fields and proposed to form a joint team comprising Board of Investment and the National Companies Promotion Programme (NCPP) to finalize investment projects in Pakistan while appreciating the initiatives of the Pakistan government to facilitate investment in the country.

Mr Khalid Al-Falih invited a team of BoI to visit Saudi Arabia along with concerned stakeholders to market investment projects from public and private sectors, and said he will visit Islamabad soon to provide an impetus to bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides highlighted the deep-rooted bilateral ties and cordial relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and underscored the need for increased collaboration and investment in various sectors and vowed to strengthen economic and business ties.

The potential areas of investment identified during the meeting include agriculture, food processing, mining, renewable energy, refinery, petro-chemicals and information technology

The BoI chairman presented a detailed briefing to the Saudi investment minister about the investment regime in the country, and shared that Pakistan is taking measures to increase both savings and investment to augment the employment generating ability of the economy as well as to raise resource availability for investment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera
Next articleExports to UK can swell to £10bn with GSP plus
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Unfortunate that an event organizer and a struggling lobbyist is picked to lead board of investment to sit in front of a highly seasoned minister of investment of Saudi Arabia. No wonder no one takes Pakistan seriously as an investment destination.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports to UK can swell to £10bn with GSP plus

The UK-Pakistan Business Council has urged exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP plus as the exports to UK can swell to £10 billion...
Read more
HEADLINES

KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers. On the special directives of KPRA Director General...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF wants further discussion on industrial promotion package

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated to the Pakistani economic team the need for some further discussions on the industrial promotion package over...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds team for lowest joblessness in South Asia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his team for effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic in a way that led to the country’s lowest unemployment...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Rozee launches dedicated startup jobs section to catalyze Pakistan’s digital economy

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s leading job portal, launches an industry-first dedicated space for VC funded startups. The traditional model of doing business is quickly undergoing a...

Jugnu enters into strategic alliance with MENA based B2B e-commerce leader Sary, raises $22.5mn in series A

PM lauds team for lowest joblessness in South Asia

ICAP responds to unfair means used in online examinations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.