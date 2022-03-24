Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KPRA conducts registration drive in Nowshera

By Aziz Buneri

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Thursday conducted a day-long registration drive in Nowshera to facilitate taxpayers.

On the special directives of KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah, the registration week started for Mardan region continued for the fourth consecutive day. 

Teams of KPRA set-up mobile registration camp at Usmania restaurant on G.T Road and the field officers including Assistant Collectors, Inspectors, Auditors and Facilitation officers visited business premises of service providers located in Nowshera City, Cantonment, Hakimabad, Taru Jabba, Pabbi and Risalpur. 

The teams provided information regarding sales tax on services along with on the spot registration to unregistered service providers in the city. The drive has been started for the facilitation of taxpayers and service providers in the areas of Mardan, Swabi Nowshera and Charsadda from Monday to Friday with the financial aid and technical support of USAID. 

On Friday, the team will set-up its mobile registration camp in Charsadda where service providers are welcomed for getting information regarding KPRA and resolving their issues relating to sales tax on services.

 

