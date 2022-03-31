Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA hints Rs4.68 per unit hike under FPA of February, 2022

By Staff Report

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday hinted to approve power tariff hike by Rs4.68 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for the month of February 2022.

As per details, electricity consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric are likely to pay additional Rs4.68 per unit in April under the head FPA of the month of February 2022 as NEPRA on Thursday has given indication in this regard during a public hearing. However, the authority, on the occasion, has also made it clear that the NEPRA will issue its detailed judgement on FPA of February 2022 after scrutiny of the data submitted by the CPPA.  

According to NEPRA, the actual FPA is Rs4.68 per unit for the month of February while Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric had requested to approve Rs4.94 per unit hike in the power price.

Speaking in a public hearing held to consider the FPA of February, NEPRA chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi said that the FPA of February was Rs1.26 per unit less than January’s, and this increase will not be applicable to K-Electric’s consumers. He said that power generation with hydel source was reduced in February and to fill this gap the power production with furnace oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was increased while fuel prices witnessed an upward trend in the international fuel market.

Article continues after this advertisement

Owing to a relief package of the Prime Minister, consumers may not bear additional burden, said NEPRA chairman.

NEPRA officials while giving briefing said that the additional burden of Rs1 billion 37 crore and 70 lakh on the power consumers was only because of violation of merit order for the power generation in the month of February. They said a burden of Rs1 billion 37 crore and 40 lakh was due to shortage of LNG which resulted in 17 paisa per unit increase in the power price.

Earlier, CPPA on behalf of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except K-Electric requested NEPRA to approve Rs4.94 per unit hike in the power price under the head FPA of February 2022.

Meanwhile, NEPRA has increased the power price hike by Rs3.27 per unit on account of FPA of January 2022 for K-Electric consumers and issued a notification in this regard while the authority is scheduled to hold a hearing regarding FPA of February on April 4, 2022 as K-Electric had sought Rs3.45 per unit hike for its consumers.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLosses continue for Telenor Microfinance Bank
Next articleFBR freezes bank accounts of Zong alleging income tax default
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR freezes bank accounts of Zong alleging income tax default

The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of China Mobile Pakistan Limited (Zong), accusing the company of "income tax default" totaling...
Read more
HEADLINES

Losses continue for Telenor Microfinance Bank

Telenor Microfinance Bank posted a loss of Rs10 billion in 2021 as per the latest annual report. The bank has now been in losses...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt disburses Rs7.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

The Federal government has disbursed Rs7.5 billion to more than 48 thousand beneficiaries under Kamyab Pakistan Program. This has been informed in a meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to conduct forensic audit of car prices

As the prices of cars have skyrocketed in the country for, what the automotive industry claims, devaluation of currency, freight price hike etc. the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to conduct forensic audit of car prices

As the prices of cars have skyrocketed in the country for, what the automotive industry claims, devaluation of currency, freight price hike etc. the...

Pakistan earns $315mn from travel services’ export

No confidence move is credit negative for Pakistan : Moody’s

Nisab of Zakat set at Rs88,927 for bank accounts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.