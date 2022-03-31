FBR freezes bank accounts of Zong alleging income tax default

The Federal Board of Revenue has frozen the bank accounts of China Mobile Pakistan Limited (Zong), accusing the company of “income tax default” totaling Rs4.1 billion.

Sources said that the enforcement team of Large Taxpayers’ Office Islamabad took action against China Mobile Pakistan Limited (Zong) on Thursday and attached its bank accounts across the country.

FBR sources say the amount was against advance tax liability for the first quarter of the current tax year under the income tax law.

FBR routinely takes such action against telecom companies in most cases the action is stayed by the courts and is rarely upheld.

More recently the tax authorities moved against Telenor Pakistan under very similar allegations.

Sources further revealed that such recovery actions are expected to be initiated against other telecom companies soon.

The scribe approached the officials of Zong for comments on this matter but no reply was received till the filing of the story.