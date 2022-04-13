Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

POS integrated invoices surge by 26.3pc to 48mn in March: FBR

By APP

SLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):The invoices issued by Tier-1 Retailers integrated with Point of Sale (POS) System mounted to 48 million during the month of March 2022 against the integration of 38 million in February, showing increase of 26.3 percent, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said Wednesday.

In a tweet, the board said that likewise as many as 48000 individuals who shopped from outlets integrated with FBR POS System verified invoices in March compared to 39000 in February 2022, this shows huge trust of public in FBR.

The ongoing campaign and the prize scheme continued to gain momentum as numbers kept growing up.

It is a phenomenal increase in public participation and expressed the hope that it was likely to grow further with every passing day, according to recently released Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for March 2022.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR had launched an intensive awareness campaign on the mainstream national media to educate and engage consumers to ensure that tax collected from them at the point of sale is deposited into the state exchequer and not pocketed by the retailers themselves.

The campaign also encompasses a prize scheme worth Rs.53 million to be disbursed among 1007 lucky winners through a transparent computerized ballot being held on 15th of every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

As a result of strong enforcement by FBR Field Formations across Pakistan, out of around 4200 identified as Tier-1 Retailers, over 3600 have already integrated their business operations with FBR POS System, according to the report.

Their 17000 outlets with over 19500 cash counters are fully integrated with POS System which lends FBR the facility to digitally monitor their sales and thus ensure that Sales Tax being collected from customers is being actually deposited into state exchequer, without fail, it added.

Meanwhile, FBR is all set to launch yet another out of box digital intervention for Broadening of Tax Base.

FBR has already collected information from various sources about the assets and expenditures of persons who are outside the tax net. This information would be made available to such persons through FBR’s “Tax Asaan” Portal.

The board has taken a further initiative to ensure facilitation in the filing of a tax return by new taxpayers for Broadening of Tax Base by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Tax Bar during the first week of February.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePTA renews Jazz license for 15 years
Next articleLCCI chief urges govt to follow China in business pursuits
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

LCCI chief urges govt to follow China in business pursuits

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Nauman Kabir urged the government to follow China in business pursuits. According to Gwadar...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA renews Jazz license for 15 years

In pursuance to the policy directive issued by Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed renewed license with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).  As...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation will not be reduced in the coming months: PML-N

The economic team of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in a briefing said that inflation will not be reduced in the coming months due...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points to close at 46, 407 points

The KSE-100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 262.30 points, with a positive change of 0.57 per...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 262 points to close at...

The KSE-100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 262.30 points, with a positive change of 0.57 per...

IMF likely to ask Pakistan about initiative announced by PM Shahbaz Sharif

SECP registers 2,354 new firms in March

Economic takeaways from the new PM’s speech in parliament

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.