PTA renews Jazz license for 15 years

In pursuance to the policy directive issued by Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed renewed license with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

As per a statement issued by PTA, the license is renewed for a fee of $486.2 million for 15 years, out of which 50% of the amount i.e. Rs44.54 billion (equivalent to $243.1 million) has been deposited by Jazz and the remaining amount will be paid in 5 equal annual installments along with applicable markup.

Renewed license has enhanced terms and conditions for coverage and Quality of Service, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.