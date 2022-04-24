Load-shedding – same old same old

Going back the last few months, the entire country has been subjected to unannounced electricity load shedding for hours on end. What has followed has been the usual flurry of words, promises, and other nothingness.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has ‘taken notice’ and warned that any power distribution company (DISCO) found to be involved in unscheduled power outages will face severe consequences. In a statement issued by NEPRA, it expressed grave concern about the country’s sudden onset of hours-long unannounced power cuts, saying that it had taken serious notice of unscheduled power outages across the country and asked electricity consumers to file detailed complaints with the concerned regional offices against the DISCO for carrying out unannounced power load-shedding.